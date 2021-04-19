Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator as protesters gather in front of the Russian embassy on in Prague. Photo: AFP Police detain a pro-Russian demonstrator as protesters gather in front of the Russian embassy on in Prague. Photo: AFP
Russia
Russia retaliates, expels 20 Czech embassy staff after blast accusation

  • Czechs say Russia behind 2014 explosion at ammunition depot
  • Moscow says Czech claims absurd, meant to please United States

Topic |   Russia
Agencies

Updated: 12:58pm, 19 Apr, 2021

