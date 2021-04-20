Britain’s Health Secretary Matt Hancock. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: plan for Covid-19 booster shots confirmed by Britain’s health secretary Matt Hancock
- The government will be working with vaccine suppliers to identify which vaccines work best as booster shots and also to create new vaccines to tackle emerging variants
- Inoculation programmes in England and Wales are using vaccines made by Pfizer/BioNTech, AstraZeneca/Oxford and Moderna
