Kir Royale cocktail made with champagne and cassis. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa Kir Royale cocktail made with champagne and cassis. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
France’s Dijon creme de cassis, base of a kir royale cocktail, will no longer be made in China

  • Four producers in Dijon secured a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) label in 2013, requiring at least 200 grammes of berries per litre that must be macerated in the Dijon region
  • While Chinese buyers take only a handful of the 8.5 million bottles produced each year, the liqueur is prized in neighbouring Japan, the biggest export market

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:37am, 20 Apr, 2021

