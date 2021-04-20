Kir Royale cocktail made with champagne and cassis. Photo: SCMP / Roy Issa
France’s Dijon creme de cassis, base of a kir royale cocktail, will no longer be made in China
- Four producers in Dijon secured a Protected Geographical Indication (PGI) label in 2013, requiring at least 200 grammes of berries per litre that must be macerated in the Dijon region
- While Chinese buyers take only a handful of the 8.5 million bottles produced each year, the liqueur is prized in neighbouring Japan, the biggest export market
Topic | Chinese alcohol
