Several countries are mulling launching Covid-19 vaccine passports for travellers. Photo: AP
WHO says against proof of Covid-19 vaccination for international travel

  • The UN health body said proof of vaccination as a condition of entry would deepen inequities
  • European Union member states have already agreed on vaccine certificates and airlines are also considering requiring immunisation proof

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 1:41pm, 20 Apr, 2021

