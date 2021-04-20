Several countries are mulling launching Covid-19 vaccine passports for travellers. Photo: AP
WHO says against proof of Covid-19 vaccination for international travel
- The UN health body said proof of vaccination as a condition of entry would deepen inequities
- European Union member states have already agreed on vaccine certificates and airlines are also considering requiring immunisation proof
