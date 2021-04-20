The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP
The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP
World /  Europe

World Press Freedom Index finds media partly or completely blocked in 132 countries

  • Eritrea, North Korea, Turkmenistan, China and Djibouti fared worst overall in this year’s Reporters Without Borders ranking
  • The report said many governments had used the coronavirus pandemic to worsen repression

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:40pm, 20 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP
The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE