The annual report by Reporters Without Borders said that journalism was at least partly blocked in nearly three-quarters of the 180 countries surveyed. File photo: AFP
World Press Freedom Index finds media partly or completely blocked in 132 countries
- Eritrea, North Korea, Turkmenistan, China and Djibouti fared worst overall in this year’s Reporters Without Borders ranking
- The report said many governments had used the coronavirus pandemic to worsen repression
