The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters
Spain dismantles Chinese gang selling cannabis across Europe
- Police identified the group as ‘Bang of Fujian’ and arrested at least 65 people, most of them Chinese nationals, in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands
- 13 indoor plantations with nearly 40,000 marijuana plants were dismantled – the harvested buds could have fetched US$7.2 million in European markets
Topic | Drugs
