The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters
The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters
Drugs
World /  Europe

Spain dismantles Chinese gang selling cannabis across Europe

  • Police identified the group as ‘Bang of Fujian’ and arrested at least 65 people, most of them Chinese nationals, in Spain, Portugal and the Netherlands
  • 13 indoor plantations with nearly 40,000 marijuana plants were dismantled – the harvested buds could have fetched US$7.2 million in European markets

Topic |   Drugs
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 1:07am, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters
The group was formed by two main families from China’s Fujian province and operated mainly from its Barcelona base in Spain. Photo: Reuters
READ FULL ARTICLE