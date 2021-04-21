The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP
European Union agrees to go carbon-neutral by 2050 ahead of Biden climate summit
- The bloc also reached a deal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030
- The agreement still needs to be officially approved by the member states and the legislature
Topic | European Union
The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP