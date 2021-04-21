The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP
The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP
European Union
World /  Europe

European Union agrees to go carbon-neutral by 2050 ahead of Biden climate summit

  • The bloc also reached a deal to cut its greenhouse gas emissions by at least 55 per cent by 2030
  • The agreement still needs to be officially approved by the member states and the legislature

Topic |   European Union
Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 3:25pm, 21 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP
The US is preparing to announce its new target for cutting greenhouse gas emissions by 2030. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE