Queen Elizabeth arrives for the funeral of Prince Philip, who died at the age of 99. Photo: Reuters
Queen Elizabeth marks 95th birthday by thanking British public for ‘comfort’ after Philip’s death
- ‘My family and I would like to thank you all for the support and kindness shown to us in recent days,’ she said in her first public comments since Philip’s death
- Although the grieving monarch returned to public duties a few days after Philip’s passing, there are no plans to mark her birthday publicly
Topic | Royalty
