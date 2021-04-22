Two members of Kenya’s Military Police walk past graves after attending a remembrance service. Photo: AP
British soldiers from African and ethnic minorities were not commemorated properly due to racism’, report says
- Britain has in recent months been reckoning with the legacy of its colonial past and links to slavery, against a backdrop of anti-racism and Black Lives Matter protests
- Last month, there was a backlash at a government-commissioned report which concluded prejudice persisted but the country was not ‘institutionally racist’
Topic | Britain
