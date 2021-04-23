A rubber boat floats in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. Photo: Reuters
At least 130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead after shipwreck in the Mediterranean off Libyan coast
- In recent years, the European Union has partnered with Libya’s coastguard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings
- Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses
Topic | Europe’s refugee crisis
