World /  Europe

At least 130 Europe-bound migrants feared dead after shipwreck in the Mediterranean off Libyan coast

  • In recent years, the European Union has partnered with Libya’s coastguard and other local groups to stem such dangerous sea crossings
  • Rights groups, however, say those policies leave migrants at the mercy of armed groups or confined in squalid detention centers rife with abuses

Topic |   Europe’s refugee crisis
Associated Press
Updated: 7:01pm, 23 Apr, 2021

A rubber boat floats in the Mediterranean off the Libyan coast. Photo: Reuters
