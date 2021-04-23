Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communication Headquarters. Photo: AFP Jeremy Fleming, director of Government Communication Headquarters. Photo: AFP
UK cyber spy chief warns China’s tech power could allow it to ‘control the global operating system’ for 21st century

  • GCHQ director Jeremy Fleming said China was ‘bringing all elements of state power to control, influence design and dominate markets’
  • ‘But designed without liberal values, they could be used to enable significant intrusions into the lives of citizens and companies,’ he said

Reuters
Updated: 9:26pm, 23 Apr, 2021

