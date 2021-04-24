Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York in September 2013. Photo: TNS Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York in September 2013. Photo: TNS
Ghislaine Maxwell attends a symposium in New York in September 2013. Photo: TNS
Ghislaine Maxwell pleads not guilty to sex trafficking charges

  • The British socialite is accused of helping late US financier Jeffrey Epstein recruit and sexually abuse girls
  • Maxwell allegedly groomed and paid a girl who, starting at age 14, gave Epstein nude massages and later engaged in sex acts with him

Reuters
Updated: 3:46am, 24 Apr, 2021

