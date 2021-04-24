A woman hands flowers to a police officer to be taken down to the police station where a official was stabbed to death in Rambouillet. Photo: AP A woman hands flowers to a police officer to be taken down to the police station where a official was stabbed to death in Rambouillet. Photo: AP
French authorities detain three people after police officer fatally stabbed at station

  • Officers killed the Tunisia-born stabbing suspect after Friday’s attack. He entered France illegally in 2009 and was given residency papers last year
  • The 37-year-old suspect, identified as Djamel G., had no criminal record or record of radicalisation, French media reported

Associated Press
Updated: 8:00pm, 24 Apr, 2021

