A woman hands flowers to a police officer in Rambouillet, near Paris, on Saturday. Photo: AP
France reviews terror threat after police employee killed in suspected jihadist attack near Paris
- Chief anti-terror prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard confirmed ‘comments made by the assailant’ indicated a terror motive and said the attack may have been premeditated
- French Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin said security would be stepped up at stations nationwide
Topic | France
