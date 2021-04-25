Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP
Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP
Fashion
World /  Europe

Fashion designer Alber Elbaz dies from Covid-19

  • The Moroccan-born Israeli was credited with reviving French fashion house Lanvin before he was unceremoniously fired as creative director in 2015
  • Hollywood stars including Cate Blanchett and Sienna Miller were devotees of his black cocktail dresses and playful designs

Topic |   Fashion
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 10:22pm, 25 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP
Casablanca-born designer Alber Elbaz for Lanvin acknowledges the public at the end of his Spring/Summer 2007 ready-to-wear collection show in Paris. He has died at the age of 59. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE