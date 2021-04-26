People gather to demand justice for Sarah Halimi at Trocadero plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Protesters in Paris demand trial for killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi
- Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris flat by her neighbour, Kobili Traoré
- France’s highest court ruled that a person who committed a crime while in a ‘delirious state’ cannot be sent to trial. Traoré used to smoke heavy quantities of cannabis
Topic | Racism and prejudice
