People gather to demand justice for Sarah Halimi at Trocadero plaza in front of the Eiffel Tower in Paris on Sunday. Photo: AFP
Protesters in Paris demand trial for killer of Jewish woman Sarah Halimi

  • Halimi, a 65-year-old Jewish woman, died in 2017 after being pushed out of the window of her Paris flat by her neighbour, Kobili Traoré
  • France’s highest court ruled that a person who committed a crime while in a ‘delirious state’ cannot be sent to trial. Traoré used to smoke heavy quantities of cannabis

Associated Press
Updated: 12:43am, 26 Apr, 2021

