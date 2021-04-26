A woman hands flowers to an officer on Sunday to be taken to the police station where a police official was stabbed to death on Friday in Rambouillet, near Paris. Photo: AFP A woman hands flowers to an officer on Sunday to be taken to the police station where a police official was stabbed to death on Friday in Rambouillet, near Paris. Photo: AFP
Fifth suspect detained as authorities investigate deadly attack at Paris police station

  • In a news conference on Sunday, anti-terrorism prosecutor Jean-Francois Ricard said police are questioning a cousin of the suspect
  • Ricard stressed that investigations are taking place to determine whether people helped or inspired the attack

Associated Press
Updated: 2:37am, 26 Apr, 2021

