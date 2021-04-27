A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: European Union sues AstraZeneca over breach of Covid-19 vaccine supply contract
- AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the European Union was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court
- Under the contract, AstraZeneca had committed to making its ‘best reasonable efforts’ to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year
