A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: European Union sues AstraZeneca over breach of Covid-19 vaccine supply contract

  • AstraZeneca said in response that the legal action by the European Union was without merit and pledged to defend itself strongly in court
  • Under the contract, AstraZeneca had committed to making its ‘best reasonable efforts’ to deliver 180 million vaccine doses to the EU in the second quarter of this year

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 12:51am, 27 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
A nurse picks a syringe containing a dose of the AstraZeneca Covid-19 vaccine. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE