Researchers in Glasgow, Scotland have found that Covid-19 has been transmitted to cats in two households in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: human-to-cat virus transmission identified by scientists in Britain

  • Researchers believe the pets were infected by their owners, who had Covid-19 symptoms before the cats became unwell
  • There have been reports of cats from Covid-positive households in countries including Hong Kong, Belgium and the US that tested positive for Sars-CoV-2

Updated: 5:35am, 27 Apr, 2021

