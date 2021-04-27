Researchers in Glasgow, Scotland have found that Covid-19 has been transmitted to cats in two households in Britain. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: human-to-cat virus transmission identified by scientists in Britain
- Researchers believe the pets were infected by their owners, who had Covid-19 symptoms before the cats became unwell
- There have been reports of cats from Covid-positive households in countries including Hong Kong, Belgium and the US that tested positive for Sars-CoV-2
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
Researchers in Glasgow, Scotland have found that Covid-19 has been transmitted to cats in two households in Britain. Photo: Reuters