European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP
European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP
Brexit
World /  Europe

European Parliament ratifies Brexit trade deal

  • European Union’s ratification is the last major step in the pact’s approval
  • UK-EU relations have been strained since Brexit transition period ended

Topic |   Brexit
Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:26pm, 28 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP
European lawmakers voted on the deal nearly five years after Britain decided to leave the bloc. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE