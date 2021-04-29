A patient receives their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: China and Russia sow disinformation to undermine trust in Western vaccines, EU report says
- State media pushed fake news online sensationalising vaccine safety concerns and promoting Russian and Chinese shots as superior, the study says
- The campaigns, aimed at dividing the West, also make unfounded links between jabs and deaths in Europe, according to the report
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A patient receives their second dose of the Sinovac Covid-19 vaccine at a school in Bangkok, Thailand on Wednesday. Photo: EPA-EFE