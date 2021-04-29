Stenophylla coffee is prepared for tasting at the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD) lab in Montpellier, France in December 2020. Photo: CIRAD via AFP
Future-proof coffee? Scientists rediscover rare ‘climate resilient’ bean
- As global warming threatens the popular arabica crops, the heat-resistant Stenophylla species could provide a key alternative
- Unlike the more bitter robusta beans, this West African variety is said to be ‘clean, sweet-tasting’
Topic | Food and Drinks
Stenophylla coffee is prepared for tasting at the French Agricultural Research Centre for International Development (CIRAD) lab in Montpellier, France in December 2020. Photo: CIRAD via AFP