Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd
Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd
Royalty
World /  Europe

Prince William and Kate share romantic photos to mark 10th anniversary

  • Photos were taken this week at Kensington Palace
  • Royal pair married at Westminster Abbey on April 29, 2011

Topic |   Royalty
Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 12:47pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd
Prince William gazes at Kate while she looks off into the distance. Photo: Chris Floyd
READ FULL ARTICLE