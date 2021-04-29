With all the other Covid-19 vaccines in Europe focused on the virus’s spike protein, Valneva’s shot could protect against variants that might compromise others. Photo: AFP
This French firm’s more variant-proof coronavirus vaccine could help in long-term fight against Covid-19
- Valneva’s shot is the only candidate in clinical trials in Europe that uses a technology involving an inactivated version of the whole virus it’s targeting
- The first participant in its phase three trials will be dosed this week. If successful, it will probably be used as a winter booster for older British adults
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
