British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
‘I love John Lewis’: Boris Johnson defends British store in Downing Street flat renovation row
- The retailer became embroiled in Johnson’s flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a ‘furniture nightmare’
- The prime minister also said there was nothing to worry about in an electoral watchdog probe into the funding of the renovation of his home
Topic | Boris Johnson
