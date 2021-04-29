British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
Boris Johnson
World /  Europe

‘I love John Lewis’: Boris Johnson defends British store in Downing Street flat renovation row

  • The retailer became embroiled in Johnson’s flat refurbishment scandal for providing what a guest allegedly described as a ‘furniture nightmare’
  • The prime minister also said there was nothing to worry about in an electoral watchdog probe into the funding of the renovation of his home

Topic |   Boris Johnson
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 10:33pm, 29 Apr, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
British Prime Minister Boris Johnson. Photo: AFP
READ FULL ARTICLE