A pre-school boy uses a newly developed lollipop-shaped Covid-19 test in Vienna on Thursday. Photo: AFP
Coronavirus: with ‘lollipops’, Austria tests reluctant children for Covid-19
- Youngsters can suck on the test for 90 seconds, dip it in the container, then wait 15 minutes for the results
- With schools and kindergartens reopening, there are fears that more contagious virus variants could spread widely among children
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
