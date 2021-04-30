The pregnant Egyptian mummy is prepared for X-ray scans at a medical centre in Otwock near Warsaw, Poland in December 2015. Photo: Warsaw Mummy Project via AFP The pregnant Egyptian mummy is prepared for X-ray scans at a medical centre in Otwock near Warsaw, Poland in December 2015. Photo: Warsaw Mummy Project via AFP
World’s first pregnant Egyptian mummy discovered in Poland

  • Scientists saw a tiny foot when looking at X-ray images of the 2,000-year-old remains
  • The mummy was originally thought to be a male priest, but is now believed to be a woman between 20 and 30 years old who was 26 to 30 weeks pregnant

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 7:00am, 30 Apr, 2021

