The pregnant Egyptian mummy is prepared for X-ray scans at a medical centre in Otwock near Warsaw, Poland in December 2015. Photo: Warsaw Mummy Project via AFP
World’s first pregnant Egyptian mummy discovered in Poland
- Scientists saw a tiny foot when looking at X-ray images of the 2,000-year-old remains
- The mummy was originally thought to be a male priest, but is now believed to be a woman between 20 and 30 years old who was 26 to 30 weeks pregnant
Topic | Archaeology and paleontology
The pregnant Egyptian mummy is prepared for X-ray scans at a medical centre in Otwock near Warsaw, Poland in December 2015. Photo: Warsaw Mummy Project via AFP