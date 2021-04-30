A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Pride Park in Derby, Britain. Photo: AFP A health worker administers a dose of the Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Pride Park in Derby, Britain. Photo: AFP
Hospital coronavirus admissions and deaths after vaccination very small, UK study finds

  • Researchers said the vast majority of the post-vaccination Covid-19 cases and fatalities were among vulnerable, elderly people
  • Professor Calum Semple, who co-led the study, said this is a ‘good, real-world evidence of the vaccine working’

Reuters
Updated: 10:40pm, 30 Apr, 2021

