A woman relaxes at the Szechenyi thermal bath in Budapest, Hungary. Photo: Reuters
Hungary reopens spas, gyms, pools for people holding coronavirus immunity cards
- People who have received at least one vaccine dose and those who have recovered from Covid-19 are eligible for the government-issued immunity cards
- Individuals with the plastic cards can enter indoor dining rooms, hotels, theatres, cinemas and other recreational venues
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
