Protesters burn flares and hold umbrellas during the annual May Day march in Paris on Saturday. Photo: AFP
May Day protesters demand more job protections as pandemic pummels economies
- For labour leaders, the day was a test of their ability to mobilise workers in the face of the profound economic disruptions
- In Turkey and the Philippines, police cracked down on rallies, enforcing Covid-19 lockdowns
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
