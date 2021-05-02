Margrethe Vestager, competition commissioner of the European Commission. Photo: Anadolu / Bloomberg
EU aims to cut reliance on China for chips and pharmaceutical materials
- The industrial strategy plan, devised after the Covid-19 pandemic led to bottlenecks in supply chains, will be presented on May 5
- An industrial action plan to be announced next week cites Europe’s reliance on China for raw materials and pharmaceutical ingredients
Topic | European Union
Margrethe Vestager, competition commissioner of the European Commission. Photo: Anadolu / Bloomberg