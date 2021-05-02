People struggle as police officers look on as they gather at the Bois de la Cambre/Ter Kamerenbos park for a party in Brussels, Belgium on Saturday. Photo: Reuters
Coronavirus: Belgian police fire water cannon to clear hundreds of anti-lockdown protesters
- Witnesses in the Bois de la Cambre park in Brussels saw fireworks set off and some missiles thrown before police moved in
- A helicopter and a drone hovered overhead, but the protesters’ music all but drowned out police demands for masking and social distancing
