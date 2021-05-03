A relative comforts a coronavirus patient breathing with the help of oxygen in Ghaziabad, India on Sunday. Photo: AFP
UK sends 1,000 more ventilators to India as doctors intervene long-distance
- ‘The UK will always be there for India in its time of need,’ said British Prime Minister Boris Johnson
- Members of the British Association of Physicians of Indian Origin (BAPIO) are holding remote consultations with patients in India
