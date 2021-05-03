Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP
Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: UK allows mask-free music festival, with 5,000 human guinea pigs

  • Test event in Liverpool part of a broader programme of trials to explore how to reopen large venues safely
  • Data will be used to help understand the effect of crowds on the spread of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:24pm, 3 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP
Revellers enjoy the UK’s first music festival, free of coronavirus restrictions, at Sefton Park in Liverpool. Photo: AP
READ FULL ARTICLE