German police smash darknet child porn network with ‘400,000 members’

  • The ‘Boystown’ forum allowed users to share graphic image and video content which included ‘serious sexual abuse of toddlers’, police said
  • Three men between the ages of 40 and 64 were arrested in seven raids in Germany, while a further suspect was detained in Paraguay

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse in Berlin

Updated: 8:55pm, 3 May, 2021

The darknet forum allowed users to communicate with others and share graphic image and video content. Photo: Reuters
