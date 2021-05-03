The darknet forum allowed users to communicate with others and share graphic image and video content. Photo: Reuters
German police smash darknet child porn network with ‘400,000 members’
- The ‘Boystown’ forum allowed users to share graphic image and video content which included ‘serious sexual abuse of toddlers’, police said
- Three men between the ages of 40 and 64 were arrested in seven raids in Germany, while a further suspect was detained in Paraguay
