Erquelines mayor David Lavaux says an appointment has been made with the landowner about the boundary marker. Photo: David Lavaux via Facebook
Belgian farmer accidentally ‘moves French border’ by shifting stone marker

  • The landowner expanded his property by pushing the marker back 2.2 metres, a change quickly spotted by French history enthusiasts
  • The stone block dates back to 1819, before Belgium became an independent kingdom

Agence France-Presse
Updated: 3:35am, 5 May, 2021

