Erquelines mayor David Lavaux says an appointment has been made with the landowner about the boundary marker. Photo: David Lavaux via Facebook
Belgian farmer accidentally ‘moves French border’ by shifting stone marker
- The landowner expanded his property by pushing the marker back 2.2 metres, a change quickly spotted by French history enthusiasts
- The stone block dates back to 1819, before Belgium became an independent kingdom
Topic | France
