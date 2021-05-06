French fishermen plan to converge on the main port St Helier, on the British island of Jersey, on Thursday in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. Photo: AFP French fishermen plan to converge on the main port St Helier, on the British island of Jersey, on Thursday in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. Photo: AFP
French fishermen plan to converge on the main port St Helier, on the British island of Jersey, on Thursday in an escalating row over post-Brexit fishing rights. Photo: AFP
Britain sends in navy ships over fears of French blockade in post-Brexit fishing dispute

  • PM Boris Johnson says move is a precaution and calls for de-escalation as tensions mount in row over Channel Islands access for French boats
  • France had earlier threatened to cut off electricity to the area after Britain imposed new licence rules

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 6:34am, 6 May, 2021

