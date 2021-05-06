US citizen Finnegan Lee Elder (left, with fellow American Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, second from right) cries after being convicted in Rome on Wednesday for the 2019 murder of a police officer. Photo: AFP
Two US tourists given life sentences in Italy for murder of policeman
- Finnegan Lee Elder stabbed Mario Cerciello Rega while on holiday in Rome with his friend Gabriel Natale-Hjorth, who helped hide the murder weapon
- The case scandalised the country and sparked comparisons with the trial of Amanda Knox, a US student convicted and later acquitted of a 2007 murder in Italy
Topic | Crime
