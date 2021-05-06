French fishing vessels block the port of St Helier in Jersey on Thursday. Photo: Balliwick Express via AP
France sends two patrol boats to Jersey as fishing row with Britain deepens
- The UK and French navies dispatched patrol vessels to the island of Jersey amid a deepening spat over post-Brexit fishing rights
- Earlier, a protest flotilla of about two dozen French trawlers sailed to Jersey’s main harbour and demanded a meeting with officials
Topic | France
French fishing vessels block the port of St Helier in Jersey on Thursday. Photo: Balliwick Express via AP