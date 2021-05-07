It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP
Dutch scientists train bees to detect coronavirus infections – providing results immediately, not over hours or days
- Using the insects, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, can cut waiting times for results to mere seconds
- The bees are trained with sugar water so that they stick out their tongues when they find an infected sample
