It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP
It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP
World /  Europe

Dutch scientists train bees to detect coronavirus infections – providing results immediately, not over hours or days

  • Using the insects, which have an unusually keen sense of smell, can cut waiting times for results to mere seconds
  • The bees are trained with sugar water so that they stick out their tongues when they find an infected sample

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 1:21am, 7 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP
It can take hours or days to get a Covid-19 test result, but the response from the bees is immediate. Photo: The Berkshire Eagle via AP
READ FULL ARTICLE