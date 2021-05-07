AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot has resulted in reports of rare blood clots with low platelet levels that occur more commonly in younger adults. Photo: AFP AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot has resulted in reports of rare blood clots with low platelet levels that occur more commonly in younger adults. Photo: AFP
Britain to offer under-40s alternative to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine

  • Officials said the advice reflected low levels of infection in the UK and the availability of other vaccines
  • Britain previously advised people under 30 to seek an alternative shot

Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 8:31pm, 7 May, 2021

