AstraZeneca’s Covid-19 shot has resulted in reports of rare blood clots with low platelet levels that occur more commonly in younger adults. Photo: AFP
Britain to offer under-40s alternative to AstraZeneca’s coronavirus vaccine
- Officials said the advice reflected low levels of infection in the UK and the availability of other vaccines
- Britain previously advised people under 30 to seek an alternative shot
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
