People swab themselves for Covid-19 at a testing site in London. File photo: Reuters People swab themselves for Covid-19 at a testing site in London. File photo: Reuters
World /  Europe

India coronavirus strain declared ‘variant of concern’ in Britain

  • Cases of the B. 1.617.2 variant jumped from 202 to 520 over the last week, with almost half of the infections related to contact with a traveller
  • Public Health England cited evidence that it spreads more quickly than the original version of the virus

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 9:53pm, 7 May, 2021

