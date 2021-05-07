People swab themselves for Covid-19 at a testing site in London. File photo: Reuters
India coronavirus strain declared ‘variant of concern’ in Britain
- Cases of the B. 1.617.2 variant jumped from 202 to 520 over the last week, with almost half of the infections related to contact with a traveller
- Public Health England cited evidence that it spreads more quickly than the original version of the virus
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
