People wait to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO gives emergency approval to China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine
- The jab becomes the first Covid-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the UN health body’s backing
- A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product’s safety and efficacy
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
People wait to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. Photo: EPA-EFE