People wait to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. Photo: EPA-EFE People wait to receive a dose of the Sinopharm Covid-19 vaccine in Skopje, Republic of North Macedonia. Photo: EPA-EFE
WHO gives emergency approval to China’s Sinopharm coronavirus vaccine

  • The jab becomes the first Covid-19 shot developed by a non-Western country to win the UN health body’s backing
  • A WHO emergency listing is a signal to national regulators on a product’s safety and efficacy

Reuters
Updated: 11:33pm, 7 May, 2021

