A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
World /  Europe

Coronavirus: Britain unveils countries on travel green list, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand

  • Portugal and Israel made the list, but popular destinations like the US, France, Spain and Greece did not
  • International travel will resume from May 17, and the list will be reviewed every three weeks

Topic |   Coronavirus pandemic
Reuters
Reuters

Updated: 2:27am, 8 May, 2021

Why you can trust SCMP
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
READ FULL ARTICLE