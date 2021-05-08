A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE
Coronavirus: Britain unveils countries on travel green list, including Singapore, Australia and New Zealand
- Portugal and Israel made the list, but popular destinations like the US, France, Spain and Greece did not
- International travel will resume from May 17, and the list will be reviewed every three weeks
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
A British Airways plane takes off at Heathrow Airport ion Monday. Photo: EPA-EFE