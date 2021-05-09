European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Palacio de Cristal in Porto on Saturday. Photo: AFP
European Commission seals deal for 1.8 billion more BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses
- The deal, covering 2021-23, also allows EU states to buy a further 900 million doses, according to EU President Ursula von der Leyen
- The EU is preparing for its future needs for booster shots, dealing with ‘possible escape variants’ and for the vaccination of children
Topic | Coronavirus pandemic
