European Commission seals deal for 1.8 billion more BioNTech/Pfizer vaccine doses

  • The deal, covering 2021-23, also allows EU states to buy a further 900 million doses, according to EU President Ursula von der Leyen
  • The EU is preparing for its future needs for booster shots, dealing with ‘possible escape variants’ and for the vaccination of children

DPA
DPA

Updated: 1:33am, 9 May, 2021

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at the Palacio de Cristal in Porto on Saturday. Photo: AFP
