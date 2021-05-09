European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at an EU summit in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday. Photo: AP European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen at an EU summit in Porto, Portugal, on Saturday. Photo: AP
EU and India to restart stalled trade deal talks after eight-year pause

  • India is the world‘s second most populous country after China but is only the 10th-largest trading partner for the EU
  • ‘Between the EU and India there is a close relationship but also a lot of untapped potential,’ said European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

DPA
DPA

Updated: 2:13am, 9 May, 2021

