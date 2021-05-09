Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon, left, and SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart in Glasgow, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon, left, and SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart in Glasgow, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Scotland’s nationalists win vote to set stage for a second independence referendum

  • The outcome sets up an escalating stand-off with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Scotland’s constitutional future
  • Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will use her mandate to pressure the British government to agree to another referendum

Tribune News Service
Tribune News Service

Updated: 2:50am, 9 May, 2021

