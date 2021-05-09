Scotland's First Minister and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP) Nicola Sturgeon, left, and SNP MSP Kaukab Stewart in Glasgow, UK on Saturday. Photo: AFP
Scotland’s nationalists win vote to set stage for a second independence referendum
- The outcome sets up an escalating stand-off with UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson over Scotland’s constitutional future
- Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon will use her mandate to pressure the British government to agree to another referendum
Topic | Britain
