The blood-soaked shirt worn by magistrate Rosario Livatino when he was killed in 1990 is displayed at the Agrigento cathedral in Sicily on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Catholic Church beatifies Italian judge murdered by the mafia in Sicily

  • Rosario Livatino was gunned down on a Sicilian motorway outside Agrigento, Italy as he drove to work in 1990
  • As an investigative magistrate, Livatino, 37, had been leading investigations into﻿ corruption and the Mafia when he was murdered

Associated Press
Associated Press

Updated: 2:54am, 10 May, 2021

