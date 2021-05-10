The blood-soaked shirt worn by magistrate Rosario Livatino when he was killed in 1990 is displayed at the Agrigento cathedral in Sicily on Sunday. Photo: LaPresse via AP
Catholic Church beatifies Italian judge murdered by the mafia in Sicily
- Rosario Livatino was gunned down on a Sicilian motorway outside Agrigento, Italy as he drove to work in 1990
- As an investigative magistrate, Livatino, 37, had been leading investigations into corruption and the Mafia when he was murdered
