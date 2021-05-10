Vicar Wolfgang Rothe blesses Christine Walter, left, and Almut Muenster during a Catholic service to bless same-sex couples at the church of St Benedict in Munich, Germany. Photo: DPA
German churches plan services to bless same-sex couples in defiance of Vatican
- The Church of St Benedict in Munich held blessing Masses in the majority-Catholic state of Bavaria on Sunday
- The Vatican issued a declaration in March that the Catholic Church does not have the authority to bless homosexual couples
Topic | Catholic Church
Vicar Wolfgang Rothe blesses Christine Walter, left, and Almut Muenster during a Catholic service to bless same-sex couples at the church of St Benedict in Munich, Germany. Photo: DPA