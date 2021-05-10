Protesters take part in a demonstration against global warming in Paris, France on Sunday, with placards reading ‘Climate inaction = death’. Photo: EPA-EFE Protesters take part in a demonstration against global warming in Paris, France on Sunday, with placards reading ‘Climate inaction = death’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands protest in France as Emmanuel Macron takes climate plan to Senate

  • ‘I’m not here to save the planet and three turtles,’ said one activist at the Bordeaux march. ‘I’m here to save humanity.’
  • President Macron promised a referendum on the climate change bill if it gained approval in both houses of parliament

Agence France-Presse
Agence France-Presse

Updated: 4:26am, 10 May, 2021

