Protesters take part in a demonstration against global warming in Paris, France on Sunday, with placards reading ‘Climate inaction = death’. Photo: EPA-EFE
Thousands protest in France as Emmanuel Macron takes climate plan to Senate
- ‘I’m not here to save the planet and three turtles,’ said one activist at the Bordeaux march. ‘I’m here to save humanity.’
- President Macron promised a referendum on the climate change bill if it gained approval in both houses of parliament
Topic | France
